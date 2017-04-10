Satirist John Clarke dies, aged 68

Australian comedian and satirist John Clarke has died, aged 68.

Clarke died of natural causes on Sunday while hiking in the Grampians National Park in Victoria, his family confirmed in a statement.

"John died doing one of the things he loved most in the world, taking photos of birds in the bushland with his wife and friends," the statement said. "He is forever in our hearts."

"We are aware of what he was meant to so many for so many years, throughout the world but especially in Australia and New Zealand.

"We are very grateful for all expressions of sympathy and love which John would have greatly appreciated," the statement said.

One of the most recognised comics in Australia and New Zealand, Clarke is best known for his work with Bryan Dawe.

Together, Clarke & Dawe produced austere, satirical interviews each week, with Dawe asking the questions to Clarke, who played politicians and assorted famous personalities.

In the interviews that ran on the ABC for 25 years, Clarke provided deadpan and absurd responses with his unique character delivery.

The comedy duo got their start on A Current Affair in 1989 before jumping to the ABC in 1977 where they had a regular Thursday night spot on the 7.30 Report.

In the lead up to the Sydney Olympic Games, Clarke and Dawe joined with Gina Riley, latter of Kath and Kim fame, to create the critically acclaimed The Games - a mockumentary about the travails of the Sydney Organising Committee for the Olympic Games.

Born in Palmerston North in New Zealand, Clarke moved to Australia in the 1970s.