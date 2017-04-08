A fisherman has been left stunned after reeling in a massive, 150kg shark off the British coast, near Devon.

‘What a catch’: Incredible moment fisherman ‘reels in’ huge shark

The shark, reportedly a porbeagle, which is a close relative of the Great White, was caught by avid fisherman Mark Watts.

The video shows the delighted angler reeling in his epic catch which reportedly weighted in at a massive 158kgs.

The incredible footage begins by showing Mark struggling to hold onto the line as an unseen ‘entity’ tugs away furiously.

Eventually, after some tussling, he manages to reel the beast closer to the boat and the colossal monster breaks through the water's surface.

The terrifying-looking monster then begins to thrash about on the surface of the water as the angler struggles to bring it under his control.

Porbeagle sharks can grow up to 3.5 metres in length and weigh up to 300kg.

The large-and-in-charge catch was able to be reeled in by Watts and a friend.

The pair were able to successfully bring the epic catch onboard before releasing the shark back into the ocean.

The shark was said to be a female and despite their fearsome appearance, the breed are not generally considered to be a threat to humans.

Porbeagles are the most common species of shark found in British waters, alongside blue sharks.