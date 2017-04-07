NSW Police may be issued rifles used by Defence as weapon of last resort

As police work becomes more dangerous, so do the weapons officers are using.

Seven News has revealed that Australian-made rifle the F90 may become the weapon of last resort for our officers on the beat.

A decision is about to be made on which guns the force will buy.

Graham Evenden from Lithgow Arms said police need to be protected.

"It's not unsual for a policeman to find himself in a situation that a soldier would call 'close quarter battle,” he said.

Seven News first tested the F90 when it was put in the hands of Australian soldiers.

Now a shorter version is one of the semi-automatic rifles being considered for general duties police to use to confront lone wolf terrorists.

Police Minister Troy Grant said we have to understand police are facing more extreme challenges.

"Look, the sad reality is that policing challenges and the threat to police and community have really changed,” he said.

The F90 is light and it's proven.

The Australian Army has been using its predecessor for years in places like Afghanistan and East Timor but it's not the only one under consideration.

Some favour American-made versions of the firearm used by tactical officers during the Lindt Café seige.

There is at least one other being tested.

A decision is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.