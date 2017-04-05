Dad stabbed in the neck, but still manages to grab one of his alleged attackers

News

Parents of baby killed by meningococcal could not afford his vaccination
Parents of baby killed by meningococcal say they couldn't afford the vaccine

Even with his injuries the victim managed to catch one of the alleged thieves, but two others are still on the run.

The teen bandits left the father bleeding on the bitumen, however wounded Stephen Campbell wasn’t giving up that easily.

Part of the attack was captured on CCTV. Source: 7 News

"I don't think you realise it's going to happen, you don't think you're going to get stabbed,” Stephen told 7 News.

It all started in his Helensvale driveway just after 3am when his 16-year-old son Blake was woken by their barking dog.

"I was asleep, my son ran in and he said dad someone's breaking into the cars outside,” Stephen continued.

The thieves were gone, leaving the car doors wide open and Blake wide awake.

"I just ran down in my PJ's, in my underwear technically haha,” the teen said.

Chasing them down the street and around the corner in his undies.

"And I saw them going through another car, so I got my dad and we went round there and that's when everything unfolded,” he continued.

Blake told of his dad's terrifying attack. Source: 7 News

In pitch darkness, Blake then pounced on the thieves.

"I chased her and I grabbed her from behind," he recounted.

He managed to hold back a 15-year-old while her friends fled, however they returned with a weapon.

"And then the two guys came around and stabbed my dad in the neck," Blake said.

Only Stephen didn't realise he had been struck.

"I wouldn't say hero, I'd say adrenaline sort of gets rushing and you run down the road,” Stephen said.

Incredibly Stephen required only stitches and was home by lunch. Source: 7 News

Catching the girl again as stunned residents watched from their front yard.

"The big fella had her pinned on the ground and she's screaming and kicking. He said ‘I've got the cops coming I've got the cops coming,’” neighbour Lex Lowe told 7 News.

When they did arrive detectives took the teen into custody and arrested another boy nearby.

"The police came and said ‘we better call an ambulance, you've got a 5 centimetre hole in your throat,’" Stephen said.

The blade missed a major artery by merely millimetres.

The teen bandits left the father bleeding on the bitumen, however wounded Stephen Campbell wasn’t giving up that easily. Source: 7 News

Incredibly Stephen required only stitches and was home by lunch.

"I'm just happy that I'm still here for my kid," said the hero dad.

If faced with the same situation again, Blake says he wouldn't change a thing, only from now, they'll be locking the car doors overnight.

"I'm sure that's the question when my wife gets back from New Zealand, she'll be asking me, because she's not too happy about it,” Stephen said.

Police are still hunting two more teenagers over the violent attack.

Their alleged accomplices who were arrested on Wednesday morning remain in police custody and are yet to be charged.

