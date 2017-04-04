Participants needed for world’s largest study into clinical depression

Australian researchers are looking for participants to help find a treatment and even a cure for clinical depression.

Scientists have described depression as the common cold of mental health conditions affecting nearly everyone at some stage of their lives.

They are searching for 20,000 participants for the study which is the world's largest investigation into the debilitating illness.

It’s estimated 1 in 7 Australians will have depression during their lifetime. Globally it’s 1 in 5.

Now, researchers at the QIMR Berghofer Medical Institute are calling on anyone aged 18 and over who's been treated for clinical depression, to come forward, and help find answers, and perhaps even a cure for future generations.



"What we're looking for are the people that really suffer from severe, debilitating depression. Where they have troubles with their sleep, their appetite, they can't go to work,” Professor John McGrath told 7 News.

Professor John McGrath says the study will help scientists discover the links between the mental illness and its physical symptoms, and help medical practitioners better understand what medications work on particular groups of patients, depending on the severity of their condition.

"Many people respond to talk therapy or the passage of time, or support, but if we can get better treatments that don't cause side effects, then this will be a great help."



Elissa Collett, 24, is a Brisbane-based photographer and mother and she says she's battled anxiety for as long as she can remember.



"You can't breath, you sort of get tingles up your arms, you just can't concentrate, talk properly, you shiver,” the mother said.

With a history of depression in her family, it’s hoped Elissa's participation in the research will help provide answers for countless others suffering the illness.



It could take scientists several years to complete their research but they're confident that with the support of all Australians and the global community, they may even find a cure in decades to come.



Volunteers can sign up to a 15 minute survey online and may be asked to provide a sample of their saliva.

Those interested in volunteering for the study can do so on the [www.geneticsofdepression.org.au|website].