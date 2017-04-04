News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Royal baby: Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton gives birth to baby boy
It's a boy! Duchess of Cambridge gives birth to her third child

Participants needed for world’s largest study into clinical depression

Yahoo7 News /

Australian researchers are looking for participants to help find a treatment and even a cure for clinical depression.

0308_tms_spy
1:43

Russian spy poisoning being treated as an attempted murder
0304_1800_sa_crash
1:08

Woman killed in sickening crash
0304_1800_vic_macedonia
0:25

Hundreds of angry Macedonian-Australians pour into Melbourne
Bear Rescue Broadcast Live on Facebook
15:38

Bear Rescue Broadcast Live on Facebook
Man in Swim Kit Jumps From Second-Story Window into Snow
0:38

Man in Swim Kit Jumps From Second-Story Window into Snow
0228_1130_nat_
1:57

Compulsory recall for millions of Australian cars
0225_0500_nat_schoolkds
0:28

New report reveals school kids struggling
0224_1800_wa_shark
1:49

Shark sighting forces Rottnest swim competitors out of the water
0117_0700_nat_kidnapped
1:54

Australian couple kidnapped in Burkina Faso
1009_1800_wa_chlow
1:14

McCardel into her 19th English Channel swim
0520_1800_nsw_ecohuts
2:24

Australian eco hut program launched in NSW
0914_sunrise_video_fires
1:29

Conditions easing for firefighters in NSW as they battle blazes across the state
 

Scientists have described depression as the common cold of mental health conditions affecting nearly everyone at some stage of their lives.

They are searching for 20,000 participants for the study which is the world's largest investigation into the debilitating illness.

Australian researchers are looking for participants to help find a treatment for clinical depression. Source: 7 News

It’s estimated 1 in 7 Australians will have depression during their lifetime. Globally it’s 1 in 5.

Now, researchers at the QIMR Berghofer Medical Institute are calling on anyone aged 18 and over who's been treated for clinical depression, to come forward, and help find answers, and perhaps even a cure for future generations.

"What we're looking for are the people that really suffer from severe, debilitating depression. Where they have troubles with their sleep, their appetite, they can't go to work,” Professor John McGrath told 7 News.

Australian researchers are looking for participants to help find a treatment for clinical depression. Source: 7 News

Professor John McGrath says the study will help scientists discover the links between the mental illness and its physical symptoms, and help medical practitioners better understand what medications work on particular groups of patients, depending on the severity of their condition.

"Many people respond to talk therapy or the passage of time, or support, but if we can get better treatments that don't cause side effects, then this will be a great help."

Elissa Collett, 24, is a Brisbane-based photographer and mother and she says she's battled anxiety for as long as she can remember.

"You can't breath, you sort of get tingles up your arms, you just can't concentrate, talk properly, you shiver,” the mother said.

Elissa Collett has battled depression. Source: 7 News

With a history of depression in her family, it’s hoped Elissa's participation in the research will help provide answers for countless others suffering the illness.

It could take scientists several years to complete their research but they're confident that with the support of all Australians and the global community, they may even find a cure in decades to come.

Volunteers can sign up to a 15 minute survey online and may be asked to provide a sample of their saliva.

Those interested in volunteering for the study can do so on the [www.geneticsofdepression.org.au|website].

Back To Top