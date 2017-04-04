Neighbour reportedly heard voices when American Maddie McCann was snatched

A neighbour has reported hearing voices on the morning that a six-year-old, known at the American Maddie McCann, disappeared.

The little girl, whose remains were found last week, vanished in a way that was chillingly similar to the way Maddie went missing.

Isabel Celis, was last seen in her bed on April 20, 2012 and was reported missing by her father when he found she was not in her room the following morning.

DNA analysis of the remains, found in Pima County in March, has confirmed they belong to the little girl.

It has now emerged that a neighbour has come forward stating that she heard men’s voices around 6.30am, merely hours before Isabel was discovered missing.

“I never heard her voice. I heard a couple of male voices right outside my bedroom window, right outside her bedroom window,” neighbour Alicia Stardevant told Tusconnewsnow.

“But I didn’t hear a struggle. There was no fighting and I think she was taken by someone she knew.”

At the time of the disappearance, the case drew comparison to that of three-year-old Madeleine McCann, who vanished while on holiday with her parents in Praia da Luz, Portugal, on 3 May 2007.

Tucson Police said it would not be releasing any further details, however an investigation is ongoing.

In a statement on its Facebook page, it said: "The Tucson Police Department will continue to actively pursue those responsible for any involvement in Isabel's disappearance and death, and will pursue prosecution to the highest level possible".

"Releasing further details at this time could have unintended consequences. As we move forward in our investigation, we will release additional details as they become available.

"Although this confirmation may provide some degree of closure, this also sadly ends the hope of bringing Isabel home safely to her family."

No suspects have ever been named, but police said at the time of Isabel's disappearance that they had found "suspicious circumstances around a possible entry point" in the home.

Police Chief Chris Magnus said a large team has worked on the case for several years and although he would not be drawn on how they found the remains he said it was "not by happenstance".

The Associated Press has reported that Child Protective Services asked the girl's father, Sergio Celis, to not make contact with his two other sons.

Police and volunteers conducted exhaustive searches and even renewed a door-to-door effort to find the girl 18 months after her disappearance.

Magnus said Friday that police pursued over 2,200 leads in the case.

Tucson Medical Center, where Celis' mother is a nurse, issued a statement on behalf of the girl's family.

"We want to thank the community for the support they have continued to show for Isa over the years and for refusing to give up hope. Now is our time to mourn. We ask for our privacy during this time so that we can do that," the statement reads.

Medical center CEO Judy Rich said in a statement: "This is not the news we had hoped to hear. Becky has been a member of the TMC family for many years, and our hearts grieve for Isa and her family."