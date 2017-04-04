Mum and child killed in horrific crash on NSW south coast

A mother and child have died in a horrific road crash on the NSW south coast.

Woman and child killed in horrific road crash on NSW south coast

One child survived the crash which involved a car and semi-trailer that occurred 11.45am on Tuesday.

The crash happened on the Princes Highway near Berry, in the state’s Shoalhaven region.

NSW Police have confirmed two people were killed in the crash, both the driver of the car (the mother) and its passenger died at the scene.

The truck driver was uninjured.

A NSW Fire spokeswoman told 7 News Online crews assisted ambulance officers to rescue a child in the crash.

The child was airlifted to the Prince of Wales Hospital in Randwick with serious injuries.

According to Fairfax the injured child, a girl, has suffered a head injury and multiple fractures.

A crime scene has been established and investigations are underway.