Hasler re-signs with Bulldogs to end speculation

Des Hasler will remain with Canterbury after re-signing as the club's head coach until the end of the 2019 season.

The Bulldogs are off to an up-and-down start in 2017 and Hasler, previously out of contract at the end of the year, was no certainty to see out the campaign.

But he has now put pen to paper, with Bulldogs chief executive Raelene Castle pleased to have the deal done.

"Des is a proven coach," Castle said in a club statement.

"His record over the years shows that and we are extremely pleased that negotiations have resulted in Des remaining at the club until the end of the 2019 season.

"This contract extension builds on the last five years of growth within our football program and Des is looking forward to the next two years."

Hasler joined Canterbury at the end of 2011 and holds a winning percentage of nearly 60, having reached the finals in each of his five seasons.

The club's most successful campaign under the former Manly premiership-winning coach came in his first season, when they won 18 games and reached the 2012 grand final.

"I have been extremely happy here at the Bulldogs," Hasler said.

"The club has great history and tradition and an incredibly loyal fan base. I am pleased that I have been able to reach an agreement with the club to extend my contract until the end of 2019."

Canterbury will travel to Newcastle to face the Knights on Friday evening.