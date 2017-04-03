News

Families say there is a shocking cause for the huge cracks which have appeared in their walls
Families reveal the shocking cause of the huge cracks in their walls

Victorian companies scramble for a slice of Trump's $70b US military spend

Yahoo7 News /

The US president could be a boon for the Victorian economy after promising a $70 billion injection into his nation's military with Melbourne companies among those scrambling for action.

The six Melbourne-based companies are angling for lucrative military contracts as Donald Trump seeks to "rebuild the depleted" US military by ramping up Pentagon and defence spending, the Herald Sun reports.

Defence Industry Minister Christopher Pyne is heading to Canada and the US this week to meet with senior defence officials and members of Congress to lobby for the Australian manufacturers.

Mr Pyne will spruik the Australian companies, some of which are already contracted to produce military tech and hardware.

US President Donald Trump vowed to spend an extra $70 billion on defence. Source: AP


It is already hoped Moorabbin-based Marand and other supply-chain companies will generate about $1 billion in revenue for the state due to its involvement in the problem-plagued F-35 Joint Strike Fighter.

The potential contracts are good news for manufacturers in the state transitioning away from automotive production toward high-tech – and high-yielding – military and defensive technology.

Defence Industry Minister Chrstopher Pyne will head to the US this week. Source: AAP

The Victorian and federal governments have been driving the change, with the latter set to bolster local industries with $195 billion to be spent on a defence capability renewal over the coming decade.

Mr Pyne told the newspaper it was important that Australia increases its defence-industry exports in order to foster the nation's expanding advanced manufacturing.

The F-35 Joint Strike Fighter.

President Trump and Defence Secretary James Mattis. Source: AP

"This will be an excellent foundation for us to grow our exports in defence industry, with close allies such as the United States a prime focus of local Australian companies," Mr Pyne said.

Mr Pyne will meet with Canadian defence officials and the US Defence Secretary, James Mattis.

