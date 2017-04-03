WATCH: Rare vision of India's lost tribe

Extraordinary footage has surfaced of the Indigenous Sentinelese tribe, believed to be the last tribe completely isolated from modern civilisation.

Living on North Sentinel Island in the Indian Ocean for an estimated 60,000 years, any visitors to the tribe whether intentional or accidental, are met with an aggressive reception and hostility.

The island, approximate in size to New York's Manhattan, is home to up to 500 of the primitive tribe and is part of India's Andaman Islands.

The rare footage, compiled by LoveBite Productions, shows the tribe in their natural habitat.

Thought to be direct descendants from the first humans who emerged from Africa, there is a range of horror stories on how the tribe have treated visitors in the past.

As explained by the narrator, the last contact that was made with the islanders in 2006 didn’t end well.

Two fishermen were killed when they were illegally fishing within the range of the island.

The video has garnered a staggering two million views since being uploaded.

The Indian Government has now backed away from trying to make contact and have instead imposed a three-mile buffer zone around the island so the tribe can live in peace.

The group are considered to be the most vulnerable society on the planet with the possibility of an epidemic completely wiping the tribe out quite high.

You can watch the full documentary-style video here.