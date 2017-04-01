Homeless man tells of how he was forced to swim to safety in Lismore floods

After awaking to find himself surrounded by flood waters in northern NSW, William Brookes began to swim, using empty containers for flotation.

The epileptic man estimates it took him 20 minutes battling against currents to move 700 metres.

"A few times I almost collapsed," Mr Brookes, who is homeless and has been living in a camp, told AAP at a Lismore evacuation centre on Friday night.

"It was a very, very harrowing ordeal."

At least two people have died and around 20,000 more have been ordered to leave their homes after ex-cyclone Debbie brought heavy rainfall and flooding to large parts of NSW.

A 77-year-old man was also reported missing on Saturday after being last seen near Eagleby floodwaters in Queensland.

In Lismore, water rushed over the town's levee walls and came within a metre of the 1974 record of 12.2m on Friday afternoon.

Residents could be seen standing at the water's edge, looking out over their flooded town.

Some took shelter on higher parts of their homes, while at least one used a rowboat to get around.

Dorothy Willows, who also experienced the region's 1974 floods, left her home on Thursday.

She told AAP she had requested the SES break down her door to move her talking bird to higher ground.

The animal had belonged to her 101-year-old mother before she died last year, she said.

"I love that bird," Ms Willows, who uses a walking a frame, told AAP.

"Because it belonged to my mum."

Residents have been warned it could be some days before they are able to return home.

In the Hunter Valley, the body of a 64-year-old woman was found submerged in four metres of water on Friday afternoon, the day after her car was swept off a causeway at Gungal.

The discovery came after the body of another woman was found on a property south of Murwillumbah around 8am.

Flooding is also troubling parts of southeast Queensland where more than 300 properties were at risk of being swamped by "unprecedented" floodwaters.

The area's much-loved Yatala Pie Shop fell victim to rising waters, while the new $15 million John Muntz Bridge was ripped apart by the raging Coomera River.

The Brisbane metropolitan area of Logan is expected to be among the worst affected.