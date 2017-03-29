WATCH: Terrifying moment alleged predator corners woman in daylight attack

Chilling CCTV of an alleged predator following his victim before a daylight attack has been released by Sydney police.

WATCH: Terrifying moment alleged predator stalks woman before daylight attack

The video was filmed on February 19 on Randwick’s Belmore Rd, moments before the alleged indecent assault.

It shows a woman approach an apartment block as a man in sunglasses follows her from a distance.

As the woman enters the door, the man can be seen cornering her.

Police said the man is described as Caucasian, aged in his 30s, of medium build and about 175cm tall.

He was last seen wearing a grey shirt, denim shorts and sunglasses and is believed to have a large tattoo on his left leg.

An investigation has been launched into the assault.

NSW Police told Yahoo7 on Wednesday inquiries were continuing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.