Man arrested over mysterious death of stripper found dead in Melbourne gentlemen's club

A man has been arrested as part of police investigations into the death of a 29-year-old British woman in Melbourne.

Stacey Tierney, a fitness instructor from Manchester, was found dead in mysterious circumstances in the Dreams Gentlemen's Club on December 19.

Victoria Police arrested the 33-year-old Ascot Vale man on Tuesday and interviewed him on suspicion of perjury.

He has been released pending summons.

The strip club has increasingly come under fire from exotic dancers who knew Ms Tierney.

The Herald Sun reported Ms Tierney had been partying at the closed club with several men on December 18, with the men reportedly leaving the club before her body was discovered the next day.