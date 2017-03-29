News

Passengers left trapped mid-air as Dreamworld ride breaks down
Man arrested over mysterious death of stripper found dead in Melbourne gentlemen's club

AAP /

A man has been arrested as part of police investigations into the death of a 29-year-old British woman in Melbourne.

Stacey Tierney, a fitness instructor from Manchester, was found dead in mysterious circumstances in the Dreams Gentlemen's Club on December 19.

Stacey Tierney was found dead on December 19 inside a Melbourne gentlemen's club. Photo: AAP

Victoria Police arrested the 33-year-old Ascot Vale man on Tuesday and interviewed him on suspicion of perjury.

He has been released pending summons.

The strip club has increasingly come under fire from exotic dancers who knew Ms Tierney.

The club has come under fire from dancers who knew Ms Tierney. Photo: AAP

The outside of Melbourne's Dreams Gentlemen's Club. Photo: AAP

The Herald Sun reported Ms Tierney had been partying at the closed club with several men on December 18, with the men reportedly leaving the club before her body was discovered the next day.

