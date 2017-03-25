News

Man pulls out chainsaw in terrifying road rage attack
Man pulls out chainsaw in terrifying road rage attack

Justice for brave backpackers as Salt Creek attacker found guilty

Yahoo7 News

After an 11 day trial the man at the centre of the Salt Creek backpacker case has been found guilty of kidnapping and assault charges but not guilty of attempted murder.

Jury visits sight of alleged Salt Creek backpacker attack
'Sickening' Salt Creek backpacker attacks trial opens
More nightclub revellers come forward against Power young gun
After deliberating over two days, the jury returned on Saturday afternoon.

In court to hear the verdict was one of the victims of the horrifying ordeal.

The man at centre of Salt Creek backpacker case was found guilty of kidnapping and assault, but not of attempted murder. Source: 7 News

The man remains behind bars. Source: 7 News

The German backpacker was visibly relieved to hear the guilty verdicts.

The accused showed no emotion at all.

He was found guilty on six charges including assault, aggravated kidnapping and endangering life however not guilty of attempted murder.

The offender arriving at the Adelaide Magistrates Court. Photo: 7 News

The two victims travelled from Brazil and Germany to give evidence.

One of them was tied up, sexually assaulted and punched in the face.

The other attacked with a hammer and mowed down by the man in his four-wheel drive.

Outside court the victims rights commissioner spoke behalf of the young German woman.

“The verdicts bring a sense of justice. The jury has found the offender responsible for this crime for which he will now be punished,” Michael O'Connell, Victims' Rights Commissioner told 7 News.

Despite the high profile nature of the case we still can’t identify the guilty man or his victims.

The man will remain behind bars and he will be sentenced at a later date.

Newsbreak – March 25

