Wait a minute, did this man just bite this teen’s hair?

Weird one: Baffling clip shows teacher biting sleeping student’s hair

And the answer is a resounding, yes he did.

Bizarre footage has emerged and we’re not sure if this is a teacher or possibly Dracula, however we can be certain that it’s slightly odd behaviour.

In the vision the teacher appears to bite down on the students hair in a bid to lift her head from resting on the table.

The odd occurrence reportedly happened around a year ago but has recently resurfaced online and is leaving viewers stunned.

In the footage the male teacher can been seen approaching the ‘sleeping’ student with his jaws wide open, baring his pearly whites.

He then leans over the female student and clamps down, putting her ponytail between his teeth.

The surprised student is then yanked up from the desk by the sheer force of the ‘upward’ pull.

She can be seen gasping as she pulls back her hair, away from the man.

The 27-second clip has been shared widely on social media possibly leaving sleepy student around the globe a little less open to classroom napping.

Today's top news stories - March 24