Real Housewives of Auckland star Gilda Kirkpatrick defends decision to livestream Adele

Real Housewives of Auckland star Gilda Kirkpatrick has defended her decision to livestream more than an hour of Adele's concert in Auckland last night.

Kirkpatrick shared two videos from the concert at Mt Smart Stadium to her public Facebook page.

The two videos received more than 148,000 views combined before Kirkpatrick removed them from her page after copping criticism.

Among her critics was this morning's panel on TVNZ's Breakfast, who said what she had done was not right.

But Kirkpatrick took to Facebook today to say she was simply sharing her experience with her fans.

"First of all, this is nothing like streaming the boxing as people can pay to watch the boxing at home at any given time.

"The Adele concert was completely sold out and this is the last leg of her tour so it's not discouraging people from going to her concert because they've already seen it on my s***** live stream," the post reads.

"If anything, many people who watched it have mentioned that they will go to the next concert if she comes again."

She was scathing in her response to TVNZ's panel labelling them "disgusting" and "a bunch of idiots with zero knowledge about what they're talking about".

Fans who watched the clip said they were grateful for the videos.

A spokeswoman for tour promoters Live Nation told NZME they were looking into the streaming.