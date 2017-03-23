People across the globe are sending their love and support to London after four innocent people were killed and 40 injured in a terror attack.

Outpouring of love following London terror

The tragedy took place on Westminster Bridge, right outside of the city’s famous Big Ben clock tower, and people are sharing images of the landmark on social media as a sign of solidarity.

So sad...so unnecessary. My heart goes out to the victims and their families 💔#PrayForLondon pic.twitter.com/UEDzNygwND — tara strong (@tarastrong) March 22, 2017

WE STAND STRONG & UNITED



THE TERRORISTS WILL NOT DIVIDE US



Thoughts & prayers with the victims in London 💔#PrayForLondon #Westminster pic.twitter.com/p89l8oEDTM — The Hummingbird (@Alifaith55) March 22, 2017

#PrayForLondon you never realise the pain until it happens to where you feel safe. RIP to everyone who lost their life . Thank you . pic.twitter.com/FVv4KO9QzV — RIP gabe (@bonitatana) March 22, 2017

RELATED: 'He left for work expecting to return home': Tributes for slain cop

One hand-drawn image of Big Ben encircled by a single tear drop has been widely circulated on Twitter after an Italian artist created it to express his sadness.

The hashtag #PrayForLondon is also trending as people send their thoughts and best wishes to those affected, while a number of celebrities have also expressed their condolences.

I've been based in London for 5 years now, my thoughts are with the victims & those affected by this horrific attack on #Westminster ! — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) March 22, 2017

So sad for all of those hurt in the London terror attack. I want to be angry but I'm just heartbroken. More police, more security. More eyes — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) March 22, 2017

Thinking of London this morning from LA. . Stay safe everyone !! — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) March 22, 2017

May God protect everyone in London. Hate hearing this sad news. Sending my condolences to the victims' families. — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) March 22, 2017

RELATED: 'Absolute hero': MP's desperate bid to save slain police officer

Meanwhile monuments around the world have been lit up in the colours of the British flag to show support and solidarity with the London victims. In Paris, all the lights were turned off on the Eiffel Tower.

The Library of #Birmingham is lit red, white and blue this evening to show #solidarity with London. (Photo: Majid Mahmood) #PrayForLondon pic.twitter.com/bwcXpVwW4t — I Am Birmingham (@IAmBirmingham) March 22, 2017

The Eiffel Tower is going dark at midnight in Paris for London's terror attack victims #PrayForLondonِ pic.twitter.com/X80AsPE0bA — Jack Mull (@J4CKMULL) March 22, 2017

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram