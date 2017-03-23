News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Mum begs for answers after daughter found unconscious, bleeding on road
Mum begs for answers after daughter found unconscious, bleeding on road

Outpouring of love following London terror

Bianca Soldani
Yahoo7 Be /

People across the globe are sending their love and support to London after four innocent people were killed and 40 injured in a terror attack.

Outpouring of love following London terror

Outpouring of love following London terror

The tragedy took place on Westminster Bridge, right outside of the city’s famous Big Ben clock tower, and people are sharing images of the landmark on social media as a sign of solidarity.

















RELATED: 'He left for work expecting to return home': Tributes for slain cop

One hand-drawn image of Big Ben encircled by a single tear drop has been widely circulated on Twitter after an Italian artist created it to express his sadness.



The hashtag #PrayForLondon is also trending as people send their thoughts and best wishes to those affected, while a number of celebrities have also expressed their condolences.









RELATED: 'Absolute hero': MP's desperate bid to save slain police officer

Meanwhile monuments around the world have been lit up in the colours of the British flag to show support and solidarity with the London victims. In Paris, all the lights were turned off on the Eiffel Tower.







Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top