'It's all consuming, life-changing': John Key delivers his final speech to Parliament

Mr Key, who suddenly resigned as leader in December, made his valedictory speech to the house on Wednesday, before bowing out of politics at the end of the week.

He began his speech by saying it had been "a huge privilege to serve the people of Helensville as their Member of Parliament and the people of New Zealand as their Prime Minister".

Mr Key recalled the moment he first came to Parliament 15 years ago.

"In many ways it feels not that long ago that I rose to speak for the very first time with all the emotions this House can invoke - excitement, trepidation, fear and hope.

"This place is like no other, it's all consuming, life-changing, mostly powerful, occasionally trivial, but never boring," he told those gathered.

Mr Key said he was inspired by his mother who "worked hard her entire life".

The former prime minister, who was raised a state house in Christchurch, recalled one night when he was 12-years-old when he asked his mother a "thoughtless" question about why he couldn't have a nice house like the other children and go on fancy holidays like they did.

He said his mother responded: "'I'm doing my best for you. I may not be able to give you what some others kids have, but I can give you my love, and I can give you determination. I can give you the belief that through your own actions and your own hard work you can make your own life better'."

"I never forgot that night and I never will," Mr Key said. "And of course she was right."

"Mum taught me the things that allowed me to succeed and I think they are echoed by so many Kiwi parents that you get out of life what you put into it, that hard work can create opportunities and that you really can change your own life, not by wishing it was different but by working to make it different."

He resignation officially beings on April 14, meaning no by-election will be needed in his Helensville electorate before this year's general election, under a six-month rule.

A former Merrill Lynch executive, Mr Key has not yet indicated what he plans to do after politics.

On Tuesday, he was given a standing ovation by National's caucus at his last meeting of the party's MPs.

Afterwards, Prime Minister Bill English was asked whether Mr Key would receive his knighthood in the next Queen's Birthday Honours List.

"That's a matter for the cabinet and the governor-general in the end, they will sort it out," Mr English replied.

"He's been a very successful prime minister, others have been recognised and I'm sure he will be."