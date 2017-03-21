Police arrest, charge brother of murdered crime kingpin

News

Yahoo7 News /

There were dramatic scenes at Sydney Airport on Monday night as police arrested the brother of murdered crime kingpin, Wally Ahmad.

Mahmoud ‘Brownie’ Ahmad had just stepped off an international flight from the Middle East when he was arrested by police.

Ahmad had left Australia just days after a shootout at his brother’s Condell Park smash repairs business last April, with a rival group chasing a debt.

Mahmoud Ahmad was arrested after arriving at Sydney Airport. He has since been charged. Picture: NSW Police

Safwan Charbaji was shot dead, with police to allege it was Ahmad that pulled the trigger.

What convinced the 34-year-old to return to Australia remains unclear, but he does have a wife and young child residing in the country.

After his arrest at Sydney Airport, Ahmad was taken to Botany Bay Police Station and charged with murder.

Safwan Charbaji (pictured above). Source: 7 News

Following the arrest, he was then walked past waiting media. Picture: NSW Police

The Condell Park shootout ignited a spiral of revenge killings in which each victim had been a suspect in the previous murder.

Three weeks after Charbaji’s death, Mahmoud Ahmad's brother, crime patriarch Wally, was gunned down in front of friends and horrified shoppers at Bankstown.

On Monday night he was loaded into a police vehicle waiting at the airport. Picture: NSW Police

Last October, the man who bragged about pulling the trigger, hitman Hamad Assaad, was shot dead himself on his driveway at Georges Hall.

In turn, the man suspected of carrying that out, Kemel Barakat, was shot up to a dozen times in his own bedroom at Mortlake, only eleven days ago.

On Tuesday he did not apply for bail. Picture: NSW Police

Ahmad has been refused bail and will reappear in court on May 2.

