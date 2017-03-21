News

'I owe my parents my life': Parents imprison meth addict daughter in bedroom

Mel Buttigieg
Yahoo7 News /

A South Australian family were forced to turn their home into a rehab facility in a desperate bid to save their meth-addicted daughter's life.

Daniel and Annemarie told Today Tonight their daughter Alicia would disappear at night before coming home mentally unstable, at times naked and in a rage that would end with doors ripped off hinges.

The couple said they were left to care for Alicia’s daughter and would have to go door-knocking to try and find their drug-addicted child at all hours of the night.

Parents of former meth addict Alicia said they had no choice but to keep their daughter imprisoned in their home. Picture: Today Tonight

"She was crazy," Annemarie said.

The pair said they called the police on their own child, but claimed officers only "harassed" the parents.

Alicia's parents claim she would often disappear in the night, leaving her young daughter in her parents’ care. Picture: Today Tonight

The pair said they were left with no option but to imprison their daughter in their home, to keep her from taking drugs.


"We imprisoned her in her bedroom in our house for weeks and I screwed the windows shut and bolted her door closed," Annemarie said.

"And we would go in every two hours to check on her for fluid and try to help her to eat and try somehow to nurse her back to some sort of normal."

Alicia’s parents bolted her bedroom windows and doors shut to keep her from using drugs. Picture: Today Tonight

"We had to,” Annemarie added.

Alicia would be bathed, fed and regularly checked, and would sleep for days on end.

The young mum said she would have died if her parents didn't resort to such drastic measures. Picture: Today Tonight

The young mum said she would have died if her parents didn't resort to such drastic measures.

"I owe my parents my life,” she said.

“If they didn't do that I wouldn't be here now.”

