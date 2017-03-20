Hammer used to smash man's skull 'like an egg' after failed drug deal: Court hears

A man used a claw hammer to smash an associate's skull "like an egg" after a failed Queensland drug deal, a court has heard.

Glen Reginald Francis pleaded not guilty in the Brisbane Supreme Court on Monday to the attempted murder of Timothy Udris in Gympie in June, 2014.

He has admitted to the attack by pleading guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

However, prosecutor Jacob Robson said the Crown did not accept the plea on the lesser charge, saying the jury would hear evidence there was an intention to kill.

During his opening address Mr Robson told the court Francis attacked Mr Udris shortly after they returned from a trip to Hervey Bay on a failed mission to buy pharmaceutical pills to cook ice.

Mr Robson said Francis suddenly became enraged at Mr Udris "for no reason" and began punching him as he sat on the couch.

The court heard when Mr Udris kicked out in self-defence, Francis became furious and started attacking him with a claw hammer, repeatedly saying "I'm going to kill you".

Mr Robson said he hit Mr Udris twice in the head, fracturing the skull and splitting the lining of the brain.

"It had shattered like an egg into little pieces," he said.

Mr Robson said Mr Udris somehow managed to drive himself home, receiving a speeding ticket from a fixed camera in the process, and collapsed on the front porch.

His wife called an ambulance and he was treated in hospital for life-threatening injuries, the court heard.

The trial is listed for four days before Justice John Byrne.