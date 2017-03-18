News

'Absolutely gutted' Steve Smith breaks down over ball-tampering saga

Soldiers fatally shoot man at Paris airport trying to seize gun

Yahoo7 and Agencies /

French soldiers have shot a man dead at an airport in Paris when reportedly tried to grab one of their weapons.

Police evacuated the Orly Airport in Paris, France, and arriving passengers were prevented from disembarking from planes.

The interior ministry said that nobody else was hurt in the incident.

"A man took a weapon from a soldier then hid in a shop in the airport before being shot dead by security forces," an interior ministry spokesman told AFP.

The ministry also confirmed the man had also shot a police officer in the city before stealing a woman's car at gunpoint.

Police swepth through the Orly Airport south of Paris. Source: AP

Photo shows passengers standing outside Paris' Orly Airport after a reported shooting. Source: Instageam/@afnay

A police bomb squad operation is currently underway and part of the airport has been evacuated with the National Police confirming on Twitter that people should stay away from a cordoned off area.

Early reports from BFM TV said an unidentified man tried to grab a patrolling soldier's firearm.

A scuffle broke out when members of the French military reportedly opened fire.

Citing the the interior minister, the AFP reports the man was shot while trying to steal a weapon.

There are unconfirmed reports the man was a radicalised Muslim on security watchlist, according to unnamed sources quoted by Sky News.

No bombs were found at the airport. Source: AP

Initial reports suggested that a suspect had been detained.

Video from the airport south of the capital shows thousands of passengers forced out onto access roads as armoured police swarm on the area.

No explosives were found on the body of the man shot dead by security forces at Paris Orly airport on Saturday, a French Interior Ministry spokesman said.

Armed police and the bomb squad combed the area. Source: AP

Interior Minister Bruno Le Roux is due to visit the facility, which is in Paris' southern outskirts, a spokesman said.

"We had queued up to check in for the Tel Aviv flight when we heard three or four shots nearby," witness Franck Lecam said.

"The whole airport has been evacuated," the 54-year-old said, confirming what an airport worker, speaking on condition of anonymity, had said earlier.

"We are all outside the airport, about 200 metres from the entrance," Lecam said.

Around 3000 people were evacuated from the airport. Source: AP

"There are policemen, emergency workers and soldiers everywhere in all directions. A security official told us that it happened near gates 37-38 where Turkish Airlines flights were scheduled."

A police officer was also injured after being shot during a routine road check in an earlier incident in Stains, north of Paris.

- With AFP and Reuters

