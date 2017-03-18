'It's quite cool having a scar': Christchurch boy attacked by cheetah

A Christchurch boy who was attacked after patting a cheetah as part of a supervised tour in South Africa has found a positive side to the whole ordeal.

Thankfully Isaac Driver's father was nearby to wrestle the big cat off his 14-year-old son at the Emdoneni Safari Park in Zululand.

Driver received injuries to his shoulder during the attack.

"I think it's quite cool having a scar from a cheetah," the teenager told 1 News.

His 14-year-old's sister, Eve, had tried to rescue her brother, bravely attempting to grab the animal as it leapt towards him.

"It ripped my shirt but I only had a tiny scratch," she told 1 News.

"He was straight on the ground and all I could see was him on the ground and it was quite scary."

Ms Driver said her mum was "having nightmares" following the attack.

Tour guides had been supervising a group of 20 tourists who were allowed to stroke the cheetahs in an enclosure on Wednesday morning, according to Radio New Zealand.

However, as the group left the enclosure one of the two cheetahs pushed Isaac to the ground, his mum, Mandy, said.

"[It] pushed through a few different people, caught my daughter's top, ripped all her top, and then landed on my son as he was facing it ... and pushed him to the ground," she told RNZ.

"My husband just seemed to appear from nowhere - he just grabbed the cheetah, pulled it off him, and just held it to the ground."

Photographs supplied to Radio New Zealand showed the injuries to the boy's shoulder, but he was otherwise OK, with the family die to fly home next Wednesday.