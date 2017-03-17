Schoolgirl left with severe burns after phone 'explodes in lap'

A Melbourne schoolgirl was left with first degree burns after her phone exploded on her lap while she was being driven to school.

Schoolgirl left with severe burns after Samsung Galaxy S4 'explodes in lap'

Brooklyn McDonald of Mooroolbark, Victoria, was sitting in the passenger seat of her aunt’s car when her phone, claimed to be a Samsung Galaxy S4, started to hiss and pop before exploding in her lap.

The 15-year-old Oxley College student’s lap caught fire and pieces of the phone had flown “everywhere” due to the explosion, according to the girl’s aunt Courtney Handley.

"It was hissing and then I looked down at my phone and after hearing the sound and smoke had come out of the back and then there was a really, really loud pop of like the battery flying out and then there was just fire on my dress," the school student told 7 News.

"You never really think that it could happen to you," she continued.

"I heard a big pop, and then there was all this smoke and all of a sudden there is fire on her lap and fire on my legs where the battery landed and then fire on the dashboard," Handley told 7 News.

The phone was not charging at the time, according to Ms Handley. Samsung told 7 News online the phone's battery was a "counterfeit product" and not the original battery supplied by Samsung.

"Samsung has examined photos of the device and it is clear to us that the battery is non-genuine and a counterfeit product," the spokeswoman said.

"The customer has also confirmed to Samsung that the battery was not the original battery supplied with the Galaxy S4 and they had purchased the battery online."

"To receive genuine Samsung products or when seeking service for a Samsung device, we strongly urge customers to visit a Samsung retail outlet or an authorised retail partner."

The family were left in shock by the incident and feared it could happen to other smart phone users.