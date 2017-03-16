'Angel' boy hit and killed while admiring road train with little brother

A little boy who was killed when he was hit by a road train in WA’s mid west, has been remembered by his grandfather as an “angel”.

Seven-year-old Michael Clarke died on Tuesday suffering critical injuries after the incident in Mingenew, north of Perth.

It’s believed Michael and his younger brother had been at a roadhouse next to their home, looking at a truck.

Michael was reportedly hit as the truck drove away. Police suspect the driver didn't see him.

The boys’ guardian and grandfather Mick McCarthy said the brothers had run over to look at the vehicle while it was parked at the roadhouse.



“It’s the world’s loss,” a grief-stricken Mr McCarthy said.

“The world has lost a beautiful human being.”

Mr McCarthy said the boys had snuck out of the house to look at the truck while watching TV, he said he was cooking dinner at the time.

Police are not treating Michael’s death as a hit and run as they say it’s possible the driver was unaware he had hit the boy.

The tight-knit town has been rocked by the death.

“Everybody knows everybody in a small community like Mingenew and it just makes it hard for everyone,” Shire of Mingenew president Michelle Bagley told the West Australian.

“My grandson is in the same class at school, everyone in town will have a connection.

“ It will have an ongoing effect right through our community.”

Police want to speak to anyone who saw the incident at the Palm Roadhouse.

Anyone with any information should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au