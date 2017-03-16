News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
SA cameramen 'searched for 90 mins' to catch Bancroft
How eagle-eyed cameraman caught Aussie cricketers cheating

'Angel' boy hit and killed while admiring road train with little brother

Yahoo7 /

A little boy who was killed when he was hit by a road train in WA’s mid west, has been remembered by his grandfather as an “angel”.

0326_1600_nat_
0:27

Truck crash disrupts the M5
0302_1800_ADL-Tradie
1:30

Tradies cable-tie alleged truck thief in dramatic citizens’ arrest
Tesla's electric trucks may be more cost-effective than expected
1:05

Tesla's electric trucks may be more cost-effective than expected
0225_1800_syd_truck
1:42

New campaign to rethink road safety
0223_1800_adl_truck
1:26

Southern suburbs truck driver dies in horrific accident
0222_1800_vic_crash
0:15

Driver’s reflexes saved him from a serious crash
Garbage mystery - Why were bins emptied before garbage trucks arrived?
0:47

Garbage mystery - Why were bins emptied before garbage trucks arrived?
0204_1600_nat_driver
1:20

Truck driver faces court over fatal Sydney crash
0105_1800_wa_rail
1:04

Thousands of passengers to be affected by Perth’s rail shutdown
Truck driver throws Redbull can at motorbike rider during road rage
0:59

Truck driver throws Redbull can at motorbike rider during road rage
0911_2000_wa_footy
1:21

Biggest weekend for WA footy
0923_1800_nsw_girl
1:04

Bed-head protects girl from car crash
 

Seven-year-old Michael Clarke died on Tuesday suffering critical injuries after the incident in Mingenew, north of Perth.

It’s believed Michael and his younger brother had been at a roadhouse next to their home, looking at a truck.

Michael was reportedly hit as the truck drove away. Police suspect the driver didn't see him.

Little Michael (right) died of critical injuries after he was hit by a truck in WA. Photo: 7 News.

The boys’ guardian and grandfather Mick McCarthy said the brothers had run over to look at the vehicle while it was parked at the roadhouse.

“It’s the world’s loss,” a grief-stricken Mr McCarthy said.

Michael's grandfather had been making the boys dinner when he says they snuck out to look at the truck. Photo: 7 News.

The town on Mingenew is about 380km north of Perth.

“The world has lost a beautiful human being.”

Mr McCarthy said the boys had snuck out of the house to look at the truck while watching TV, he said he was cooking dinner at the time.

Police are not treating Michael’s death as a hit and run as they say it’s possible the driver was unaware he had hit the boy.

The tight-knit town has been rocked by the death.

“Everybody knows everybody in a small community like Mingenew and it just makes it hard for everyone,” Shire of Mingenew president Michelle Bagley told the West Australian.

“My grandson is in the same class at school, everyone in town will have a connection.

“ It will have an ongoing effect right through our community.”

Police want to speak to anyone who saw the incident at the Palm Roadhouse.

Anyone with any information should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au

Back To Top