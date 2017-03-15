Adelaide school violence problem 'beyond repair' as wild student brawl filmed

Police have launched an investigation into a wild brawl involving Adelaide school students outside a fast food outlet.

Students from Christies Beach High School told 7 News the school felt helpless in dealing with the problem as many students were chasing suspensions as punishment so they don’t have to attend class.

The southern suburbs school has said it is trying to remedy it’s long-standing problem with violence, however students have claimed it’s now beyond repair.

The brawl started with two girls outside Hungry Jacks in Noarlunga, after one allegedly fired off a derogatory comment towards the other.

The other girl then allegedly retaliated as other Christies Beach students watched on.

The girls were filmed pulling each other’s hair, throwing punches and scratching each other.

Onlooker Danika Milne said she believed one of the girls did not want to fight.

“The other’s just come out behind her and grabbed her hair, pulled her down on the ground and smashed her,” she said.



“Another guy come up and kicked one of the girls in the head, nek minute that guy gets into a fight (sic).”

This resulted in two boys going head to head in the scuffle.

Another year 12 student tried to intervene but he was allegedly thrown backwards and smacked his head.

“I was trying to break up the fight,” he said.

The fight continued as teens of all ages got involved, an incident other students claimed was far from isolated.

“I see it every day… the other day we had a kid, their nose completely smashed, their entire face was bloody as,” one student claimed.

They claimed it was normal behaviour for the school.

The Hungry Jacks has been a violence hot spot in the last few years, situated opposite the school.

The school principal has said they are working closely with police, even hosting a community forum last week to deal with the problem.



The school says its biggest challenge is finding a punishment that actually works. Students claim threats of suspension don’t work as that’s exactly the result many are chasing.

“They don’t want to go to school, like there’s nothing they can do,” Student Grace Billinghurst told 7 News.