Author behind heartfelt 'Marry my husband' blog dies of ovarian cancer

The popular author who penned a heartfelt letter for her husband’s future dating profile has died following a battle with ovarian cancer.

Amy Krouse Rosenthal, who wrote more than 28 children’s books, died on Monday at age 51.

Rosenthal posted a piece in the New York Times in February that detailed her health struggles and asked readers to consider a relationship with her husband.

“I want more time with Jason. I want more time with my children. I want more time sipping martinis at the Green Mill Jazz Club on Thursday nights. But that is not going to happen. I probably have only a few days left being a person on this planet. So why I am doing this?” Rosenthal wrote in the piece, titled You May Want to Marry My Husband.

“I am wrapping this up on Valentine’s Day, and the most genuine, non-vase-oriented gift I can hope for is that the right person reads this, finds Jason, and another love story begins.”

The emotional piece was praised online, with many readers sending in responses about their own experiences with terminal illness and grief, as well as hopes and wishes for future relationships.

Rosenthal, who first began writing in the late 1990s, actually began her career in advertising before switching over to write children’s books.

According to the Associated Press, Rosenthal completed seven picture books before her death, including a one that saw her collaborate with her daughter Paris, titled Dear Girl.

The Uni the Unicorn author was also a contributor to NPR, Amy Poehler’s Smart Girls, and Oprah Magazine.