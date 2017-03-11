WATCH: Professor keeps straight face during BBC interview as dancing toddler steals spotlight

It was supposed to be a serious debate about the ousting of a nation’s leader, instead it turned into a hugely viral sensation because of a very cute dancing toddler.

Dancing toddler derails straight faced professors live BBC interview

Robert E Kelly was speaking via video link to the BBC about the political situation in South Korea, an issue the professor at Pusan National University is considered to be a well regarded expert on.

However, it was his job as the dad of a four year old and baby that propelled the interview into the viral stratosphere when his daughter came dancing through the door behind him.

Professor Kelly did a stand up job of keeping a straight face as his grooving four year old stepped into shot, followed shortly by an equally excited baby in a walker.

Dad does what he can to ward away his offspring while continuing to speak to the BBC but, unsurprisingly, the young ones do not seem to understand the gravity of the situation.

Their mother, however, does.

Realising the kids are currently live on air, she burst into the room on their tail a-la Seinfeld’s Kramer.

She then embarks on the unenviable task of trying to usher a four-year-old and a baby through a home office door in a hurry.

Three things happened as a result: Professor Kelly has been roundly praised for his dedication to duty, cool-headedness and ability to keep a straight face.

Yes, it was the desperate reach for the door at the end that nearly did it for me... https://t.co/suxe3KPs3i — James Menendez (@jamesmenendez) March 10, 2017

Hard to keep a straight face. Video please soon! https://t.co/n5ixiTgEsL — James Menendez (@jamesmenendez) March 10, 2017

His daughter has come beloved by every parent who has ever had to grin through an awkward kid-induced faux pas.

And absolutely everyone has completely forgotten about whatever it was the world-renowned and highly respected expert on South Korea had to say about the recent removal of the country’s president Park Geun-hye this week.

For his part, Professor Kelly appeared to have an inkling the interview had viral potential.