WARNING: Distressing vision

Bouncer avoids jail over brutal attack outside strip club

Shocking footage of two bouncers attacking two men who were kicked out of a Melbourne strip club has been played to a court.

Iranian man Reza Yazdan Parast appeared in court on Friday and pleaded guilty to unlawful assault and affray.

Parast was one of two bouncers from Dandenong strip club Sin City charged over the brutal December 2016 attack that was captured on CCTV.

The vision shows one man waving a broken bottle at the bouncers who hit back hard.

As a friend of the ejected man comes to his aid, the fight breaks out with the friend slammed head-first in a wall and the other man kicked and punched.

The man on the ground is then beaten and dragged away from the club, before being dropped seemingly unconscious onto the footpath.

The 32-year-old Parast was sentenced to 225 hours of community service but escaped without a conviction.

One of the victim’s, who had to take a week off work to recover, said the penalty is disappointing.

“To be honest, I thought I was going to die that day,” the victim said.

“It was violent. I was unconscious. It was terrible.”

Strip club Sin City would not comment on the case, but it is understood both men are no longer employed at the club.

The second bouncer allegedly involved in the attack will face court in two weeks.