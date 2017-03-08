News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Passengers left trapped mid-air as Dreamworld ride breaks down
Passengers left trapped mid-air as Dreamworld ride breaks down

Horrific final hours revealed: Mother allegedly tortured, burnt alive

Yahoo7 News /

A court has heard horrifying details of how a Victorian mother-of-two was lured to her death, allegedly by a neighbour.

Mother allegedly drugged, tortured and burnt alive by sadistic neighbour

Mother allegedly drugged, tortured and burnt alive by sadistic neighbour

Karen Chetcuti was drugged, tortured and most likely burnt alive before being run over and her body dumped in bushland in January last year.

The mother-of-two’s body was discovered dumped near Mount Buffalo six days after she disappeared, while her car was found burnt out in Myrtleford.

Mother-of-two Karen Chetcuti. Picture: 7 News

Michael Cardamone has been charged with murder. Picture: 7 News

Ms Chetcuti’s neighbour Michael Cardamone has been charged over the murder.

In Wangaratta Magistrates Court on Wednesday, an associate of Cardamone said he was present when Ms Chetcuti’s red Citreon car was torched.

Edward George told the court Cardamone said it was “payback” for a person who owed drug money.

Ms Chetcuti's burnt out car was found days after she went missing. Picture: 7 News

Victim Karen Chetcuti. Picture: 7 News

As Ms Chetcuti’s family sat in court and listened to the horrific details of the case, taxi driver Mick Ralston said he picked up Cardamone in Myrtleford at 3am on the morning after the 49-year-old went missing.

Mr Ralston told the court he drove Cardamone back to his home in Wharouly, at a cost of $120.

It's alleged Ms Chetcuti was burnt alive. Picture: 7 News

Mother-of-two Karen Chetcuti. Picture: 7 News

The court heard there was no evidence to suggest Ms Chetcuti had been sexually assaulted, but there were signs she was sedated with an animal tranquiliser and tortured before her death.

The hearing continues with the prosecution yet to put forth a motive for the mother’s murder.

Chetcuti's family leave the Victorian court. Picture: 7 News

Back To Top