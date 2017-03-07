'They're choosing not to drive safely': Sydney's western suburbs revealed as home to the city's worst hoons

A 7 News investigation can reveal a record number of drivers are being caught doing extreme speeds on Sydney streets, with the city's west home to the worst hoon behaviour.

Security vision has captured the moment a Commodore was caught doing 200km/h in a 70km/h zone.

An Aston Martin was also caught out hammering through the Cross City Tunnel at 176km/h.

The vision also shows an Audi, dangerously speeding at 202kms in the Lane Cove Tunnel.

Last year a 24-year-old driver managed to make it out of a mangled wreck, however his passenger did not.

"Speed is definitely a factor here,” a representative for NSW Police told 7 News.

Drivers in Liverpool have racked up the most fines with more than $3 million worth in just a year.

Greystanes and Campbelltown are also high on the list, closely followed by Blacktown and Mt Druitt.

"They're choosing not to drive safely, putting their own lives and other people's lives at risk," Bernard Carlon from the Centre For Road Safety said.

Meanwhile, another speeding driver was snapped hitting 204km/h an hour at an undisclosed location.

NRMA spokesman Peter Khoury said it doesn't matter which suburb you live in when it comes to speeding.

"It doesn't matter what your postcode is if you speed, you'll get caught," Mr Khoury said.

In yet another brazen act a 27-year-old woman at Gunnedah was clocked speeding at 203km/h].

Labor's spokeswoman for Roads, Strathfield MP Jodi McKay, said people are fed up with "revenue raising".

"What we want to do is see [measures taken towards] changing driver behavior,” Ms McKay said.

Police often warn drivers to slow down, however, their message simply isn't getting through when it comes to road safety.

Alarming figures show last year ten drivers on the list were clocked at more than 175km/h and more shockingly, three were doing in excess of 200km/h.

"We're asking people to drive responsibly because all we want to do is reduce the road toll," Mr Carlon said.