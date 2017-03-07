Eerie similarities between murdered teens who shared Snapchat photo and unsolved murder of young cousins

US authorities hunting the killer of two young girls are reportedly investigating chilling similarities to an unsolved double murder of two young cousins in 2012.

The recent death of teens, Abigail Williams and Liberty German in Indiana, who shared an haunting Snapchat photo before they disappeared, is said to reminiscent to the case involving slain cousins Lyric Cook and Elizabeth Collins in Iowa.

The cousins' bodies were found a month after they vanished, and years on there have still been no arrests in the case.

Both sets of young girls were on trails by themselves and were kidnapped, killed and left in the woods on the 13th days of the month.

Audio recovered from one of the Indiana girl’s phones, you could hear a man saying “down the hill”, Iowa news website KWWL has reported.

Last month Indiana State Police released two photos of a man that they said they wanted to speak to.

They said the was seen walking along the Delphi Historic Trails outside Indianapolis on February 13 at about the same time 13-year-olds Abigail Williams and Liberty German were there.

The girls were found dead one day later, and their deaths are being investigated as a double homicide.

Although the man was initially wanted only for questioning, police later announced in a statement that they believe he may have participated in the killings.

“He’s not just someone we want to talk to; we consider him a suspect in these murders,” Sgt. Tony Slocum said, according to CBS News.

“We’re officially calling him a suspect versus a subject we’re looking to speak to. He’s going to be our main suspect at this time.”

The photos are of a white man dressed in light blue jeans and a blue jacket over a brown shirt.

Police also said that they had searched a Delphi home, but no one at the residence was considered a suspect in the investigation.

Relatives reported the girls missing on the night of February 13 after the teens were dropped off to go hiking near an abandoned railroad.

Hours before they went missing Liberty had posted a haunting image of Abigail walking along disused railway tracks on the bridge on her Snapchat account.

The girls were supposed to be picked up by family later in the afternoon but never showed up.

The girls’ bodies were found merely metres from the edge of a creek on private property — less than a mile from where they were last seen alive, police said.

Officials have not commented on whether they had any obvious injuries or how they died.

Liberty’s grandfather, Mike Patty, previously told PEOPLE that he’s having a hard time wrapping his head around the death of his granddaughter.

“I can’t imagine why,” Mr Patty told People, through tears.

“I just don’t know — my mind is really mush right now.”

He said that he often talked to Liberty about taking safety precautions while out on the trail: “It was something that I stressed, but I guess not enough".

A massive police search for their killer has been launched involving the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security.