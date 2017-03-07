News

Parents of baby killed by meningococcal say they couldn't afford the vaccine

'A token gesture': ABC boots males off air to promote gender equality

Yahoo7 News /

In an attempt to promote gender equality in the workplace, ABC will boot all their male television and radio hosts off air on Wednesday.

To mark International Women’s Day, high profile presenters including Mark Colvin and Richard Fidler will make way for an “all-female line-up” of presenters, with the day’s content set to be focused on gender equality.

While some have lauded the decision, many others are suggesting they are patronising their female leaders with one day of recognition.

"This is nothing more than a token gesture by the ultimate organisation of tokenism, the ABC,” Sky News host Peta Credlin said.

ABC PM host Mark Colvin won't be behind the mic on Wednesday. Source: ABC

Australian Women's Weekly Editor Helen McCabe, model Jesinta Campbell, Peta Credlin, chief of staff to former Prime Minister Tony Abbott and journalist Annabel Crabb, pose for a photograph on arrival at the Australian Women's Weekly Women of the Future dinner. Source: AAP

“Where’s their commitment to women over the other 364 days of the year? Surely we want the best in the media all day every day, be it men or women.”

Ms Credlin permanently co-hosts an all-female show with former NSW premier Kristina Keneally on Sky News.

Other prominent journalists echoed Ms Credlin’s sentiments saying that the ABC could not simply ban men for one day to make up for the lack of female presence in many of ABC’s top radio and TV jobs.

“The ABC should do something more permanent if they really believe in it, it shouldn’t be a token one-day event,” Sky News political reporter Laura Jayes said.

Sky News' Laura Jayes called it a "token one-day event". Picture: AAP

Former NSW Premier Kristina Keneally hosts a permanent show on Sky News with Peta Credlin. Source: AAP

Many of ABC's big names will be reduced to the sidelines as the broadcaster looks to promote gender equality. Source: ABC

In statement from ABC, the broadcaster said that “special content through the day explores the need for change and gender equality.

“Commencing at 6am with ABC News Breakfast, an all-female line-up will lead the major radio and TV news bulletins and current affairs programs and present across the day on Newsradio and News 24,” it said.

