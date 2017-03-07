'A token gesture': ABC boots males off air to promote gender equality

In an attempt to promote gender equality in the workplace, ABC will boot all their male television and radio hosts off air on Wednesday.

To mark International Women’s Day, high profile presenters including Mark Colvin and Richard Fidler will make way for an “all-female line-up” of presenters, with the day’s content set to be focused on gender equality.

While some have lauded the decision, many others are suggesting they are patronising their female leaders with one day of recognition.

"This is nothing more than a token gesture by the ultimate organisation of tokenism, the ABC,” Sky News host Peta Credlin said.

“Where’s their commitment to women over the other 364 days of the year? Surely we want the best in the media all day every day, be it men or women.”

Ms Credlin permanently co-hosts an all-female show with former NSW premier Kristina Keneally on Sky News.

Other prominent journalists echoed Ms Credlin’s sentiments saying that the ABC could not simply ban men for one day to make up for the lack of female presence in many of ABC’s top radio and TV jobs.

“The ABC should do something more permanent if they really believe in it, it shouldn’t be a token one-day event,” Sky News political reporter Laura Jayes said.

In statement from ABC, the broadcaster said that “special content through the day explores the need for change and gender equality.

“Commencing at 6am with ABC News Breakfast, an all-female line-up will lead the major radio and TV news bulletins and current affairs programs and present across the day on Newsradio and News 24,” it said.