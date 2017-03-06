Grandfather bashed 'protecting his daughter' in WA pub fight

A grandfather has undergone surgery to reduce swelling on his brain, after he was allegedly attacked while going to the aid of his daughter in WA's south.

Scott Hefford was left with serious head injuries after a pub fight outside Mandurah's Brighton Hotel on Sunday night.

It's believed the 52-year-old was in the beer garden of the nightspot when he stepped in to help his daughter, who had become involved in a fight with a man at the bar.

The punch up, with at least two others, then spilled outside and Mr Hefford suffered serious facial and head injuries.

The grandfather was rushed to Royal Perth Hospital and has been placed in an induced coma after undergoing surgery.

According to a hospital spokesperson, Mr Hefford is now in a stable condition and is expected to wake from his coma in the next 24 hours.

Police say there were up to 20 pub patrons and bystanders who may have witnessed the brawl and have appealed for those people to come forward.