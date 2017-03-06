News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
SA cameramen 'searched for 90 mins' to catch Bancroft
How eagle-eyed cameraman caught Aussie cricketers cheating

Grandfather bashed 'protecting his daughter' in WA pub fight

Yahoo7 News /

A grandfather has undergone surgery to reduce swelling on his brain, after he was allegedly attacked while going to the aid of his daughter in WA's south.

0228_tms_pubs
1:14

The seedy pub staff practices encouraging gambling addiction exposed
0228_0500_nat_pokies
0:35

Woolworths pub worker reveals tactics used to spy on VIP gamblers
0224_1800_wa_jobs
1:51

Mandurah's plan to solve job crisis is attracting international interest
0308_1800_PER-WAteen
1:46

Mum issues first aid safety message
7 News | Robert Whitwell Court
1:09

Grandad murderer claims he was sexually abusing her
0512_1800_wa_pensioner
1:08

Grandfather assaulted and robbed in cowardly act
0808_2000_wa_boy
2:35

Boy back home after 101 days in hospital following motorbike accident
0921_1800_qld_cards
1:24

Growing calls for ID scanners to be scrapped at pubs and clubs
1029_1800_wa_ mandurahgay
1:24

Gay man's daughter silenced at school
0221_1800_per_bomb
0:53

Home-made bomb found at Perth underpass
Why the NFL doesn't want you to see "Concussion'
8:27

Why the NFL doesn't want you to see "Concussion'
Dog taken from, returned to mentally disabled man
2:54

Dog taken from, returned to mentally disabled man
 

Scott Hefford was left with serious head injuries after a pub fight outside Mandurah's Brighton Hotel on Sunday night.

It's believed the 52-year-old was in the beer garden of the nightspot when he stepped in to help his daughter, who had become involved in a fight with a man at the bar.

Scott Hefford was assaulted outside the Brighton Hotel in Mandurah. Picture: 7 News

The punch up, with at least two others, then spilled outside and Mr Hefford suffered serious facial and head injuries.

The grandfather was rushed to Royal Perth Hospital and has been placed in an induced coma after undergoing surgery.

Nightspot Brighton Hotel. Picture: 7 News

According to a hospital spokesperson, Mr Hefford is now in a stable condition and is expected to wake from his coma in the next 24 hours.

Police say there were up to 20 pub patrons and bystanders who may have witnessed the brawl and have appealed for those people to come forward.

Detectives have appealed for anyone with information to come forward. Picture: 7 News

Back To Top