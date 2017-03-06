Man runs down carjacker, after being threatened at knifepoint

News

Toddler dies after wandering unsupervised onto busy freeway
Matthew Collier had been parked outside the Villawood train station on Sunday afternoon when the carjacker jumped into the front seat and pulled out a 30-centimetre knife.

“As he jumped in, I just saw the knife and he just said ‘drive’,” Mr Collier said.

Mr Collier described the size of the knife the man was holding. Picture: 7 News

Mr Collier said he drove for a block and a half before the bandit leaped from the car.

As the young father tried to quickly drive away, he hit the accelerator and accidentally ran the man over.

Mr Collier shows the damage to his vehicle. Picture: 7 News

“He’s rolled over the car, you know, and he’s hit his head on the windscreen, smashed me windscreen and he’s damaged me bonnet and all that,” Mr Collier said.

“He must have been a bit disorientated at first, because he’s gone back to the other side of the road and then I’ve seen him running in the other direction.”

Police fear it's the same man who robbed an ALDI supermarket. Picture: 7 News

Mr Collier’s windscreen was smashed and his bonnet scratched with a knife during the incident.

The armed man then fled down an alleyway and remains on the run.

Police fear the carjacker is the same man who threatened a female staff member at a nearby ALDI supermarket before stealing $900.

Security vision has captured the man, with his face covered, just moments before he jumped into Mr Collier’s car.

CCTV captured the man moments before the carjacking. Picture: 7 News

The man is described as tall, skinny and of Middle Eastern appearance.

Anyone with information on the attack should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

