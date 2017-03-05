News

Family of boy found dead in river 'heartbroken' as mum faces charge

WARNING, DISTRESSING: The grandparents of a little boy found dead in the Murray River are struggling to come to terms with the tragedy as the child's mother faces an attempted murder charge, and possibly a murder charge.

Although yet to be formally identified, police believe the body to be that of the five-year-old whose mother they allege tried to drown both her sons in the river on the NSW-Victoria border on Thursday.

The dead boy's nine-year-old brother remains in care in hospital.

Police divers discovered the younger boy's body in a section of the river near the town of Moama about 11.35am on Saturday.

A lawyer for the boys' grandparents, Dale Brooks, says the family is devastated.

"They are simply heartbroken," he told AAP on Saturday evening.

Mr Brooks said the grandparents were in a state of shock but rallying behind their older grandson, who is in a stable condition at the Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne.

Police believe the body is the five-year-old boy. Photo: 7 News.

Divers search for the boy in the Murray River before a body was found. Photo: AAP

Crews during the search for the little boy. Photo: AAP

It's alleged the woman took her two sons to the river about 5.30pm on Thursday.

Police say she tried to keep both boys underwater but the nine-year-old wiggled free.

He sustained serious bites from a dog, which was reacting to the incident, and was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

A search was launched to find the missing child, who was last seen in the water.

The mother handed herself into police at Echuca about 10pm on Thursday.

The boy's mother handed herself into police. Photo: 7 News.

The search resumed on Friday but the boy was not located.

Following the discovery of the body on Saturday, locals began leaving tributes near the site where police conducted the search.

"He was so little. Five years old, he's barely lived," one woman said after she and her young daughter placed a bouquet of flowers on a chain metal fence overlooking the river, off Perricoota Road.

She has been charged with attempted murder.

NSW police confirmed she would face further charges during a court appearance on Monday.

