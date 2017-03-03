A NSW high school principal has issued a plea to parents after vision of students fighting has emerged on social media.

NSW school principal slams fight vision after it emerged on social media

Kyogle High School principal Gae Masters has called for parents to “reinforce the importance of respectful behaviour” after multiple fight videos surfaced.

“I would like to assure you that whenever the school becomes aware of violence or inappropriate behaviour on school grounds, it takes disciplinary action,” Ms Masters said.

“We would greatly appreciate your support in reinforcing the importance of respectful behaviour and of not misusing technology, including distributing inappropriate footage which can encourage unsafe behaviour.”

The vision, posted on a NSW Facebook page, came with a warning that "one punch can kill" and showed fights between both female students and male student.

Since it was posted this week, the videos have received hundreds of comments condoning the behaviour.

“What is wrong with the younger generation!?? No one tries to stop (the fight), instead they take out there phones!? Disgusting!!” one person commented.

“No one has commented on how good the two girls were for stepping in and breaking up the boys - should be more like them and less standing around cheering and videoing, you should be ashamed of yourselves,” another said.

Ms Masters confirmed the students involved in the fights had faced disciplinary action and warned others who film the fights, that they too could face penalties.

“The school has a strict mobile device policy, including disciplinary action for any student found to have been filing inappropriately,” she said.