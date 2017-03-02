'Not getting them back': Dog rescue manager refuses to return lost dogs to distraught family

A single mother and her little girls are pleading for the return of their two dogs after the pets ran away and were picked up but then re-homed.

The Queensland family was on holiday in NSW when the staffies went missing.

They have ended up in Victoria, highlighting a need for reforming the national register.

Renee Green and her two children took a holiday from Brisbane to the New South Wales mid north coast in January and that's when their two staffies Bubba and Bo went missing.



Ms Green broke down in tears as she told 7 News six weeks after her pets went missing, a female volunteer from a dog rescue group in Melbourne called to tell her the dogs had new owners.



"It's like she took pleasure in letting me know these dogs were being re-homed and I am no longer the legal owner," Ms Green said.



The dog rescue manager Mick Collins decided Renee was not a fit owner.He aggressively defended himself on the phone, telling 7 News: "You can make me the bad guy, throw whatever you like at me... I am the legal owner of those dogs".

"That woman will never see those dogs again... If she cared so much, why didn't she pick them up from the Gloucester Pound? She's not getting them back."

The situation has led to calls for Australia to get a compulsory national pet microchip register, so you can find your pet no matter where it goes missing.



Ms Green's dog Bo had up-to-date details on its microchip, but for some reason the pound didn't track her down.



If the council was forced to check a national register, none of this would have happened.

RSPCA veterinarian Angela Sun said the RSPCA supported a compulsory national register.



Five-year-old Shyla is hoping for a reunion, soon.



"Bo is Bubba's child and Bo loves me," she said.