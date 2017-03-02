'Not getting them back': Dog rescue manager refuses to return lost dogs to distraught family

News

The Queensland family was on holiday in NSW when the staffies went missing.

They have ended up in Victoria, highlighting a need for reforming the national register.

Staffies Bubba (pictured) and Bo went missing while the Brisbane family was on holiday on the New South Wales mid north coast in January. Picture: Renee Green

Renee Green and her two children took a holiday from Brisbane to the New South Wales mid north coast in January and that's when their two staffies Bubba and Bo went missing.

Ms Green broke down in tears as she told 7 News six weeks after her pets went missing, a female volunteer from a dog rescue group in Melbourne called to tell her the dogs had new owners.

"It's like she took pleasure in letting me know these dogs were being re-homed and I am no longer the legal owner," Ms Green said.

Bubba was microchipped and registered in Queensland, but the database was not checked when she was found in NSW, Ms Green claims. Picture: Renee Green


The dog rescue manager Mick Collins decided Renee was not a fit owner.

He aggressively defended himself on the phone, telling 7 News: "You can make me the bad guy, throw whatever you like at me... I am the legal owner of those dogs".

"That woman will never see those dogs again... If she cared so much, why didn't she pick them up from the Gloucester Pound? She's not getting them back."

Six weeks later Ms Green was notified the dogs had been found. Picture: Renee Green

Five-year-old Shyla is hoping for a reunion with Bo and puppy Bubba (pictured)

The situation has led to calls for Australia to get a compulsory national pet microchip register, so you can find your pet no matter where it goes missing.

Ms Green's dog Bo had up-to-date details on its microchip, but for some reason the pound didn't track her down.

If the council was forced to check a national register, none of this would have happened.

Dog rescue manager Mick Collins decided Renee Green was not a fit owner. Picture: Supplied

RSPCA veterinarian Angela Sun said the RSPCA supported a compulsory national register.

Five-year-old Shyla is hoping for a reunion, soon.

"Bo is Bubba's child and Bo loves me," she said.

The heartbreaking incident shows a need for a compulsory national pet microchip register. Picture: Renee Green

