News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Father loses legs and hands in shocking meningococcal battle
Young father's warning after losing limbs to meningococcal

WATCH: Cop smashes man slamming bat into station window

Yahoo7 News /

A crash tackle quickly ended a man's bizarre attack on a US police station this week.

Cop smashes man slamming bat on station window

Cop smashes man slamming bat on station window

Surveillance camera footage shows Christopher Rivas, 28, armed with a baseball bat outside the West Covina Police Department in California on Monday, February 27.

Rivas can be seen in the video hitting the windows while three women inside flee to safety behind a desk.

Christopher Rivas began the encounter by slapping his bat against the station window.

An officer tackled Rivas from behind before others rushed to arrest him.

Rivas can then be seen waving the bat in front of the station's entrance before an officer appears behind him.

One solid tackle later and the bat-wielding man finds himself face down on the lobby floor as officers swarm.

He was taken into custody and sent to the LA County Medical Center for treatment, police said.

Back To Top