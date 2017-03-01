WATCH: Cop smashes man slamming bat into station window

A crash tackle quickly ended a man's bizarre attack on a US police station this week.

Cop smashes man slamming bat on station window

Surveillance camera footage shows Christopher Rivas, 28, armed with a baseball bat outside the West Covina Police Department in California on Monday, February 27.

Rivas can be seen in the video hitting the windows while three women inside flee to safety behind a desk.

Rivas can then be seen waving the bat in front of the station's entrance before an officer appears behind him.

One solid tackle later and the bat-wielding man finds himself face down on the lobby floor as officers swarm.

He was taken into custody and sent to the LA County Medical Center for treatment, police said.