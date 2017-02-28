Angry elephant throws branch at terrified tourists during safari adventure

An agitated elephant has taken to throwing tree branches at a car of terrified tourists seemingly in a bid to tell them to back off.

The safari group were in South Africa when they filmed vision of the offending elephant.

In the vision the large bull elephant can be seen picking up a two large tree branches and seemingly throwing them towards the terrified tourists.

According to Newsflare the elephant possibly broke off the tree branches and threw them in a bid to intimidate the group.

The large tree branch narrowly missed the tourists and instead hits the vehicle.

"The branch almost hit my head, and landed on the passengers seat where luckily no one was sitting," the filmer wrote online according to Newsflare.

The person who captured the vision said the elephant appeared to be in the throes of musth Newflare reports.

Musth is a period of increased reproductive hormones in male elephants, which can often lead to highly aggressive behavior.

The video was filmed on February 14 in the Sungulwane region according to reports.

Newsbreak – February 28