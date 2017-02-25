'He didn't kill Karen': Borce Ristevski's mum defends her son

Borce Ristevski’s mother has defended her son, saying he did not kill his wife Karen.

Speaking with The Herald Sun, the unnamed mother described him as a “good family man”.

Borce Ristevski’s lawyer revealed earlier this week that his client was the number one suspect in the case.

His mother praised Karen Ristevski as “a beautiful woman”.

She did not know what happened to her daughter-in-law, but defended her son.

“She was a very nice woman and a good mother.”

“Borce is not the human being they are saying, for his wife he was very nice,” his mother said.

“He is not the sort of person who could do something like that.”

She did not think he killed his wife and said the family had a nice life together.

On Monday police made a breakthrough discovery when Karen Ristevksi’s body was found in bushland at Mount Macedon.

She was found wedged between two logs.

Soil testing of a shovel found at the family home revealed one sample matched the soil behind the Ristevski property and another matched soil found in the Gisborne-Macedon area.