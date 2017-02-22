A heartbroken Perth couple is warning parents about the dangers leaving infants unattended in baby swings, following the sudden and tragic death of their three-month-old son.

'Worst nightmare': Grief-stricken parents speak out after son's tragic death in baby swing

Jeremy Rainsford had fed, burped and then placed his young son Kayden in a baby swing so he could duck to the toilet, but when he returned 60 seconds later, little Kayden was unconscious.

“When he’s come out, it was already too late,” Kayden’s devastated mother Emma Granger sobbed.

The couple are not blaming the swing, and think Kayden choked on his own vomit in a freak event at the family’s Armadale home.

“Don’t leave your children unsupervised in those swings," Ms Granger said

“They say you can and they’re designed to leave them to sleep in them.”

Mr Rainsford said having to perform CPR on his young son was “so upsetting”.

“It broke me,” he said crying.

“He was such a beautiful little boy, he only just learnt how to smile and giggle,” Ms Granger added.

“We sat there and just talked to him and told him that everybody loved him and that we loved him.

“I told him not to leave me … but he was too far gone.”

A coroner will now investigate what caused Kayden’s death.

A GoFundMe page has now been set up to help the couple and their two-year-old Tyler as they prepare for Kayden’s funeral next week.

To donate to the GoFundMe, [gofundme.com/baby-kaydens-funeral|CLICK HERE|popup=true]