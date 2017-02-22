Grandmother uses her own obituary to troll Donald Trump beyond the grave

A US grandmother has used her obituary to have one final jab at Donald Trump, trolling the president from beyond the grave.

Loyal Democrat Elizabeth Smith, 87, died on February 13, escaping the brunt of the billionaire’s reign, according to the death notice in her honour, appearing in the Sandusky Register.

“She enjoyed traveling, especially to Yellowstone Park and heli-hiking in the Canadian Rockies, whitewater rafting on the New River in West Virginia and the Snake River in Idaho, Orient Express trip from Vienna to Paris, entire tour of Nova Scotia including Cape Breton,” it read.

“Liz is smiling now, not to be living during the Trump presidency.”

Daughter Deborah Lucal told the newspaper her mother, who insisted people wore red instead of black to her funeral, had seen a similar message in a recent death notice and was “amused” by it.

“She had seen that in somebody else’s obituary and kind of made a note of that,” Ms Lucal said.

“She doesn’t like the man, she never has. Thought he was a pompous a**.”

The Huron County Democratic Party member and poll worker’s last hurrah followed similar final words from others who had recently passed away.

“Faced with the prospect of voting either Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton, Mary Anne Noland of Richmond chose, instead, to pass into the eternal love of God on Sunday,” wrote the family of an American woman in the opening lines of her obituary.

Another 86-year-old grandmother made her not-so-subtle sentiment to troll the 45th president in her will, ahead of the election.

“As stipulated in her will, Ruth wanted to make sure her obituary included this final line: ‘If you vote for Donald Trump, you seriously must be a f***ing dumb ass’,” her January 14 memorial read.

Pittsburgh man Jeffrey Cohen, shared a similar sentiment with his death notice in the same month, pleading for Americans to think twice about voting for Trump.

The final line of his obituary, published in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, read: “Jeffrey would ask that in lieu of flowers, please do not vote for Donald Trump.”