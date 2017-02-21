News

'Ghost rider' filmed dodging traffic at almost 300km/h

A motorcyclist with an apparent death wish has filmed himself weaving through traffic at close to 300km/h on a Melbourne freeway.

Dylan Shaw was travelling too fast for a speed camera to detect him on the Monash Freeway, but his need to show off is what saw him end up in court.

Shaw filmed himself using a Go Pro, with the footage later seized by police.

Rider Dylan Shaw. Picture: 7 News

Shaw pleaded guilty to 40 charges and was spared a jail term over the reckless driving, instead ordered to sell his motorcycle last December.

In the Go Pro footage, Shaw is seen taking his eyes off the road to watch the speedometer which reaches 297km/h.

Former Major Collision Unit boss Jeff Smith. Picture: 7 News

“I mean at 80km/h it’s all over,” former Major Collision Unit boss Jeff Smith said.

Dylan Shaw avoids jail for near 300km/h stunt

“At 60km/h, it’s probably all over, but 297km/h? Forget it. He’s got no hope.”

Mr Smith said it was time magistrates took a hard stance against the reckless driving behaviour.

The Go Pro captured the moment the bike went almost 300km/h. Picture: 7 News

“Give them a spell. Bench them in jail so that they know there’s an abiding belief that if you have like that, you go to jail,” he said.

With good behaviour, Shaw could be driving on the roads again within three years.

