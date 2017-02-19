The wife of a helicopter pilot who died fighting the fires that ravaged the Port Hills area of Christchurch this week has said she is "amazed" at the support she has received.

Wife of fallen Port Hills pilot 'amazed' at support

In a post on a Givealittle page set up to raise money for the family of Steve Askin, the cousin of his wife Elizabeth said she is still in shock at her husband's death but has been encouraged by the tributes.

The couple had two children, Isabelle, seven, and Bowie, four.

It has been revealed that Steve was still a member of the SAS and so did not have life insurance.

In fact, two pages have been set up to raise money for the Askin family: one by a cousin of Elizabeth and another by former NZDF colleagues of Steve.

In total, almost $215,000 has been raised across the two fundraising pages.

"I think everyone wants to support Elizabeth, Bowie and Isabelle because they know what a huge sacrifice Steve made - both in the army and fighting the Christchurch fires," cousin Chris Wilton said.

"But they also realise how much of a hard journey Elizabeth now must take with a four year old and seven year old to take care of on her own."

Askin's funeral is set to be held at Wigram Airforce Base in Christchurch.

Steve had said recently that he wanted to start spending more time with his wife and family, according to Elizabeth's sister Anne.

"Seeing Liz in this pain is the hardest thing for me. She cries out in agony and can't see a way forward right now," Anne said.

David Steven Askin, of Waimakariri, was 38 years old and a pilot with Way to Go Heliservices when his chopper came down over Sugar Loaf car park at around 2.30pm on Tuesday last week.