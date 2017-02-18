'Yet another breathtaking view': Oprah Winfrey shares photos of gorgeous New Zealand

News

Yahoo and Agencies

Oprah Winfrey has shared "breath taking" South Island views to her 8.3 million followers on Instagram.

Tagged #ilovenewzealand, the chat show host and actress shared one snap of a valley with the caption: "Around every corner yet another breath taking view."

Oprah in front of Lake Hawea. Photo: Oprah/Instagram

In another post, liked by almost 200,000 people, she is posing in front of Lake Hawea.

"This is what I see on the ride to work every morning. crystal blue Lake Hawea."

Winfrey is in New Zealand with Reece Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling to film Disney flick A Wrinkle in Time.

Oprah is in New Zealand filming A Wrinkle in Time. Photo: Instagram/Oprah

The snaps come as latest figures reveal spending by visitors to New Zealand rose last year even though there was a magnitude 7.8 earthquake in November.

Visitors to New Zealand spent $10.1 billion in the year to December 2016, up 4 per cent on a year earlier, says Tourism Minister Paula Bennett.

The figures are from latest International Visitor Survey from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

International visitors coming for a holiday spent $6.4b, up 10 per cent.

Those visiting friends and relatives spent $2.1b and people visiting to do business spent $716 million.

Spending by visitors from South Korea increased 82 per cent to $299m.

Ms Bennett says the magnitude 7.8 earthquake earthquake last November had a limited overall impact nationwide on tourism expenditure.

"The effects of lower visitor numbers and spending was limited to the regions that suffered damage, especially Kaikoura," she said.

