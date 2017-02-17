News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Toddler dies after wandering unsupervised onto busy freeway
Toddler dies after wandering unsupervised onto busy freeway

Elderly man eats grass, makes leaf bed for survival in WA bush

Yahoo7 News /

An elderly man says he survived two nights lost in WA bushland with no food or water by eating grass.

Dogs, Sleds, and Snow: The Iditarod Trail Race Begins
0:33

Dogs, Sleds, and Snow: The Iditarod Trail Race Begins
0303_1800_vic_pedestrian
0:18

Pedestrian killed while crossing service lane
0302_tms_ken
7:43

The Human Ken Doll Justin Jedlica talks his latest procedure
Red weather warning for snow in Scotland
1:12

Red weather warning for snow in Scotland
Small Funnel Cloud Forms Over Highway in Jasper, Alabama
0:46

Small Funnel Cloud Forms Over Highway in Jasper, Alabama
French Policeman Loses His Grip During Storm Emma
0:49

French Policeman Loses His Grip During Storm Emma
Complaint: HUD employee demoted over office makeover request
1:42

Complaint: HUD employee demoted over office makeover request
Beijing marks start of Olympic flag tour as 2018 Pyeongchang Games ended
0:46

Beijing marks start of Olympic flag tour as 2018 Pyeongchang Games ended
Tree Crashes Down on Playground as Children Play in Rare Roman Snow
1:36

Tree Crashes Down on Playground as Children Play in Rare Roman Snow
0225_sun_newsfeed
3:28

Straight A's in parenting
0224_sun_news
6:53

News Headlines: Saturday 24 February
Voters head to the polls for South African local elections
1:03

Voters head to the polls for South African local elections
 

Bernie Howell had been on a nature walk with family near Pingelly, in Perth’s south-east, when he went missing on Wednesday.

The 75-year-old, who has the early stages of dementia, was rescued on Friday morning – much to his family’s relief.

Bernie Howell was rescued after two nights lost in WA bushland. Picture: 7 News

SES, police and volunteers had been searching for the 75-year-old. Picture: 7 News

“I just want to thank Police, SES, etc,” Mr Howell’s daughter Danette said, fighting back tears.

“It’s just absolute overwhelming relief.”

The family had gone to Boyagin Rock to explore, given Mr Howell’s daughter and her partner were visiting from NSW.

Mr Howell and daughter Danette. Picture: 7 News

But when the 75-year-old said he’d stop for a rest, he wandered off sparking a massive search.

Police say if they hadn’t found Mr Howell on Friday, the elderly man’s chance of survival would have been grim.

Mr Howell was found five kilometres from where he had stopped for a rest.

He remains in hospital, but suffered only cuts and bruises.

“He’s been eating grass, tried to find water,” Danette said.

“He made a bed out of leaves, he’s just resilient.”

Mr Howell could see rescuers but was too far away to signal for help. Picture: 7 News

Back To Top