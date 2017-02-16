Channel Seven

7 News Gold Coast JLT Community Series Giveaway

Terms and Conditions

By entering the “7 News Gold Coast JLT Community Series Giveaway” (“the Competition”), you are agreeing to the following Terms and Conditions:



1. STANDARD TERMS

1.1 Information on how to enter forms part of the terms of entry.



2.WHO CAN ENTER?

2.1 Subject to clause 2.2, entry is open to all residents of the Gold Coast, Queensland, 12 years of age and older, where the Channel Seven signal is received.

2.2 Employees and their immediate families of the Seven Network (Operations) Limited and their associated agencies and companies are not eligible to enter.



3. HOW TO ENTER

3.1 The Competition commences Thursday 16 February 2017 at 17:30 AEST and concludes on Saturday 18 February 2017 at 15:30 AEST (“the Competition Period”).

3.2 In order to enter, viewers must visit the 7 News Gold Coast Facebook Page and comment on the specific competition tile.

3.3 Entries are limited to one comment per day per person throughout the competition period.

3.5 Entries must be received by Saturday 18 February 2017 at 17:30 AEST.



4. PRIZES

4.1 There will be one (1) winner who will receive the prize package detailed in clause 4.2

4.2

Number Full Details RRP

1 x Prize

•4 x tickets to GC Suns vs Brisbane Lions at Broadbeach Sports Club (Kombumerri Park) at 3.40pm on Sunday February 19 2017 $100

•Winner will toss coin at commencement of match $1000

TOTAL MAXIMUM PRIZE VALUE $1,100.00



Total maximum prize value for the prize is $1,000.00 (including GST). Prize value is correct as at the date of printing. The Promoter accepts no responsibility for change in prize value between now and the ultimate date on which the prize is taken.

4.3 In accepting the prize the winner agrees to participate in and co-operate with all reasonable media editorial requests, including but not limited to, being interviewed and photographed, and the winner grants the Promoter a perpetual and non-exclusive licence to use such footage and photographs in all media worldwide and the winner will not be entitled to any fee for such use.

4.4 The winner agrees they will not sell or otherwise provide their story and/or photographs to any media or other organisation.

4.5 It is a condition of accepting the prize that the winner must comply with all the conditions of use of the prize and the Promoter’s requirements.

4.6 In the event that an element of the prize outlined in the above is not available for any reason, the Promoter reserves the right to substitute with a similar product of equal or greater value, subject to state regulations.

4.7 The winner must make contact with Erika Rutledge from Channel 7 Queensland Marketing Department on 0427 907 100 for specific instructions on how to collect prizing.

4.8 The prize is not exchangeable.

4.9 Once the prize is accepted, the winner must deal directly with the Promoter.

4.10 Full details of prizes can be obtained by telephoning Erika Rutledge from Channel 7 Queensland Marketing Department on 0427 907 100.



5. HOW TO WIN

5.1 There will be one (1) winner drawn from the pool of comments. Each entrant who has entered the Competition in accordance with these terms and conditions during the Competition Period by leaving a comment tagging three (3) friends to take along to the match, on the specific social media post, by Saturday 18 February 15:30 AEST (“Qualifying Entrant”) will be entered into the draw. Entries that do not comply with any of the terms and conditions, may be deemed invalid and a further draw will be conducted in its place. The draw will take place at Channel 7 Queensland, 560 Sir Samuel Griffith Drive, Mt Coot-tha QLD 4066.

5.2 The winner will be announced on air during the live 7 News Gold Coast Bulletin on Saturday 18 February from 17:30 AEST and notified by direct message on social media from the Promoter on the day of the draw from 18:30 AEST.

5.3 The Promoter’s decision is final and the Promoter will not enter into correspondence regarding the result.

5.4 The Promoter may in its absolute discretion deem entries invalid subsequently to a winner being notified or a winner’s name being announced if it is discovered that the winner did not enter the Competition in accordance with these terms and conditions. In these circumstances, an additional draw will be conducted.

5.5 It is a condition of accepting the prize that the winner may be required to sign a legal release in a form determined by the Promoter in its absolute discretion.

5.6 In the event of an unclaimed prize, an unclaimed prize draw will take place at Channel 7 Queensland, 560 Sir Samuel Griffith Drive, Mt Coot-tha QLD 4066 on Saturday February 18 at 19:00 AEST and the winner will be notified by direct message on social media.



6. NO LIABILITY

6.1 In the case of the intervention of any outside act, agent or event which prevents or significantly hinders the Promoter’s ability to proceed with the Competition on the dates and in the manner described in these terms and conditions, including but not limited to vandalism, power failures, tempests, natural disasters, acts of God, civil unrest, strike, war, act of terrorism, the Promoter may in its absolute discretion cancel the Competition and recommence it from the start on the same conditions, subject to state government legislation.

6.2 Seven Network (Operations) Limited and their associated agencies and companies will take no responsibility for prizes damaged or lost in transit, or late, lost or misdirected mail.

6.3 Seven Network (Operations) Limited and their associated agencies and companies will not be liable for any misadventure, accident, injury, loss (including but not limited to consequential loss) or claim that may occur:

a)during the draw;

b)in the acceptance, participation or use of any element(s) of the prize;

c)as a consequence of late, lost or misdirected mail;

d)due to the broadcast of any program relating to the Competition or the publication of any material, including any statements made by any compere, staff member, journalist, other entrants or any other person; or

e)arising from or related to any problem or technical malfunction of any telephone network or lines or mobile communications network related to or resulting from participation in this promotion.

6.4 Seven Network (Operations) Limited and its associated agencies and companies assumes no responsibility for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, communications line failure, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to, or alteration of entries, and reserves the right to take any action that may be available, subject to state government legislation.

6.5 If for any reason the Competition is not capable of running as planned, due to causes including but not limited to tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures or any other causes beyond the control of the Promoter which corrupt or affect the administration security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Competition, the Promoter reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process, take any action that may be available, and to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Competition, subject to state government legislation.



7.PROMOTER AND SPONSOR’S DETAILS

7.1 The Promoter is Seven West Media (ABN 65 052 845 262) of Level 2, 38-42 Pirrama Road, Pyrmont, NSW 2009.

7.2 Entry details remain the property of the Promoter. Seven Network (Operations) Limited (ABN 65 052 845 262) and its related entities (“Seven”), is collecting your personal information for the purpose of conducting and promoting this Competition, including for the purpose of identifying and notifying the winner and understanding our audiences. Seven will otherwise handle your personal information in accordance with Seven’s Privacy Policy which is available on our website at http://www.sevenwestmedia.com.au/privacy-policies (and which contains information regarding how you can access your personal information, correct it and/ or make a complaint about our handling of your personal information). By providing your personal information below, you agree to the terms of the Privacy Policy. Without limiting the foregoing, Seven may disclose the entrant’s personal information to its related entities, business partners and external service providers for research and profiling purposes as well as other purposes reasonably related to the entrant’s relationship with Seven. In addition, by entering this competition, you consent to Seven using your personal information for the purpose of Seven and its related entities sending you information regarding programs, products and services available through them and/ or through their business partners, and to Seven from time to time sharing your personal information with carefully selected business partners for the purpose of them sending you such information directly. We will always provide you with the ability to opt out of those communications. www.sevenwestmedia.com.au