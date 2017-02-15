Increasing numbers of Aboriginal children in state care an 'indictment on families': Credlin

Former Prime Minister Tony Abbott's former chief of staff said the increasing numbers of indigenous Australian children in state care was an "indictment on families".

Peta Credlin was reacting to the news that Australian state and federal governments were failing to meet six of the seven Closing the Gap targets, set to improve Aboriginal Australians' health and wellbeing.

Along with the those poor results was the fact that the number of Aboriginal children living in child protection had more than doubled since 2006.

Speaking on Sky News, Ms Credlin choked up as she told of a horrible story relayed to her by her sister, a midwife who has worked in indigenous communities over the past 20 years.

The story surrounded one "weeks old" baby in Western Australia who was mauled by dogs that received taxpayer-funded plastic surgery before returning to the care of the drug-addicted mother.

"The mother was so high on drugs, [she] put the baby down beside a campfire and the dogs ate half its face off," Ms Credlin said.

"They had to bring plastic surgeons up, at great expense to the taxpayer, from Perth to rebuild a child's face.

"That child went back to that mother," she said.

Mr Abbott's former right-hand woman then added that increasing rates of children in state and out-of-home care was "an indictment on the families and caregivers".

Ms Credlin's story came as another former prime minister, Kevin Rudd, warned the increasing numbers of children in state care had the potential to create a second Stolen Generation.

Monday marked nine years since Mr Rudd's national apology to the Stolen Generation.

In an address to the Australian National University, he raised concerns about the sheer numbers of indigenous children being removed from their families.

In 2006, 6497 Aboriginal children were in out-of-home care nationally. By mid-2015 the number had grown to 15,432.

"We do not want another generation of young Aboriginal children unnecessarily separated from their culture," Mr Rudd said.

"We do not want to see the emergence of a second Stolen Generation, not by design, but by default."

Mr Rudd is worried some removals are not carried out on the basis of last resort, as stipulated by a child placement principle.

The principle also states that authorities should consult with a community Aboriginal welfare organisation and if removal is necessary, extended family is the best option or placement within the Aboriginal community.

Mr Rudd believes there's scope to add a new target to address child placements.

"Let's see 100 per cent of indigenous kids placed within their wider family or indigenous community," he said.

Mr Rudd also announced he's donating another $100,000 to the National Apology Foundation.

