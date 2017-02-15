'Perfect round shape': Astronaut snaps Taranaki from space

A French astronaut on board the International Space Station has captured New Zealand's Mt Taranaki from space.

The round edge of Taranaki can be seen between the forest and the plains. Photo: ESA/NASA

The image, shared by Thomas Pesquet to his million-plus followers on Facebook on Tuesday, shows the almost perfect round shape of one side of the volcano.

"The Taranaki volcano in New Zealand is a perfect circle emerging from the green forest. They say it looks like Mount Fuji in Japan, I hope to capture Mount Fuji too one day," he wrote in his post, which has been shared almost 4000 times.

"First picture of New Zealand who does justice to the beauty of its landscapes: the volcano at rest taranaki and its almost perfect round shape on the shades of green between the forest of its flanks and the plain that surrounds it."